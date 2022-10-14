Westbrook will come off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook started Wednesday's exhibition game against Minnesota after resting Wednesday, and he tallied five points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block in 25 minutes against the Timberwolves. The 33-year-old underwhelmed in his first season with the Lakers last year after averaging a triple-double with the Wizards during the 2020-21 campaign, and it's possible that a move to the bench would allow him to handle the ball more when he's on the court. Westbrook's performance Friday will likely help determine what his role will be once the regular season gets underway Tuesday.