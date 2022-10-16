Westbrook (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Westbrook left Friday's exhibition early, but an examination revealed that Westbrook suffered no structural damage. The Lakers are considering the star point guard day-to-day with a sore left hamstring, so his status for Tuesday's season opener against the Warriors remains unclear. If Westbrook is forced to miss any time, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn would likely be the primary beneficiaries.