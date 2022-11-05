Westbrook registered 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to Utah.

Westbrook came out on fire in the first quarter, making all three of his shot attempts -- including two from beyond the arc -- to produce 10 points in less than eight minutes. The veteran guard finished with a season-high 26 points and three triples, leading Los Angeles in both categories in the loss. Westbrook even heard MVP chants from what at times has been a hostile home crowd, and he has so far thrived as a sixth man. Over four games as a reserve, he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.