Westbrook was traded to Utah as part of a three-team deal between the Lakers, Jazz, and Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook will head to Utah alongside Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have been dealt to the Timberwolves, with D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt headed to Los Angeles. The former MVP is expected to be bought out by the Jazz, which he would then have interest in joining the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.