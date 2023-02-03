Westbrook recorded 10 points (2-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 win over Indiana.

After knocking down two of four shot attempts in the first quarter, Westbrook went 0-of-12 from the field over the next three quarters to finish with just 10 points off the bench. The point guard did, however, dish out a team-high 10 assists in the contest, seven of which came in the second half as the Lakers managed to escape with the road win. Westbrook has now recorded 10 assists in two of his last three games, though he's shooting just 31.8 percent from the field over that brief stretch.