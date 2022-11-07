Westbrook notched 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Westbrook recorded his first double-double since moving to a reserve role Oct. 28. Twelve of his 19 points came in his seven first-quarter minutes as he made five of his six shots. Since becoming the Lakers' sixth man, he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 30.2 minutes. That said, he has also turned the ball over 5.0 times per game in that role, including seven times Sunday.