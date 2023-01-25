Westbrook amassed 17 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-13 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 loss to the Clippers.

Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley made no headway in the early stages of Tuesday's loss, leaving Westbrook to do a good amount of the heavy lifting. LeBron James dominated all facets of LA's production, so it wasn't a surprise to see Westbrook perform a bit below his seasonal averages.