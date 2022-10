Westbrook left Friday's exhibition contest against the Kings early due to a hamstring issue, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

It is unclear if Westbrook actually tweaked something or if the Lakers are just exercising caution in their preseason finale. It was a notable outing for the veteran point guard, as he came off the bench to lead the Lakers' second unit in a rotation experiment that could ultimately be the direction they are heading once the regular season starts.