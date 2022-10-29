Westbrook recorded 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

The last time Westbrook cam off the bench he was a rookie. Although Troy Brown started in his place and performed well, Westbrook felt well enough from his nagging injury to put in 33 minutes. Westbrook's effort wasn't enough to end LA's winless streak to begin the season, and the rumor mill is already running with trade talk. As expected, Westbrook is one of the names mentioned, but such an action would contradict what the Lakers and Westbrook have said about his commitment to the team.