Westbrook posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

Westbrook shot the ball fairly well Tuesday, knocking down four of 10 field goal attempts for 11 points in the first half and finishing out the contest with 14 fourth-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting. His 27 points on the night trailed only LeBron James for the team lead, though he also added a game-high six turnovers, five of which came in the second half. On the plus side, Westbrook has now shot above 50 percent in three of his last four games.