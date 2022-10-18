Westbrook (hamstring) participated in the Lakers' shootaround ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Westbrook, LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (back) are all listed as probable and went through shootaround, suggesting Los Angeles will have its top three players available for the season opener. However, it's still concerning that each of the Lakers' superstars is already dealing with an injury, given health and availability of those three players will be a major key to the Lakers bouncing back after a rocky 2021-22 campaign.