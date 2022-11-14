Westbrook supplied 14 points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one block in 28 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 116-103 win over the Nets.

Westbrook shot 40 percent or under from the field for the third game in a row, but he was at least able to continue his trend of converting well from the free-throw line while piling up quality counting stats. Through nine games since transitioning to a sixth-man role, Westbrook has posted averages of 18.3 points, 8.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 29.7 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the charity stripe. That sort of production is enough to keep him worth rostering in most 10-team category leagues, after he had previously looked like a potential drop candidate while struggling as a starter to begin the season.