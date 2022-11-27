Westbrook went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs after suffering a blow to the face that made him bleed, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Westbrook was hit in the face by Zach Collins, who got ejected from the game after being charged with a flagrant 2. While Westbrook managed to shoot the corresponding free throws, he was later taken to the locker room so he could stop the bleeding. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, though, Westbrook should return to the game at some point in the fourth quarter.