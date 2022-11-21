Westbrook had his right thumb evaluated following Sunday's win over the Spurs and left the arena with a wrap on his hand, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Westbrook was clearly favoring his thumb during the second half of Sunday night's blowout win, which he finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. After the game, coach Darvin Ham revealed that the guard underwent an X-ray. While the results came back negative, Westbrook will undergo further evaluation by team doctors Monday. For now, consider Westbrook day-to-day heading into a three-game week for the Lakers, which begins Tuesday at Phoenix.