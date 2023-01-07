Westbrook supplied 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 130-114 victory over the Hawks.

Westbrook continues to thrive in a reserve role, as he finished second on Los Angeles in both rebounds and assists while scoring an efficient 18 points in the team's fourth straight victory. The veteran point guard needed just one more dime in the contest to reach 10, which would have given him his fourth triple-double of the campaign. Westbrook's strong play off the bench has made him a strong contender for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award as the season nears its midway point.