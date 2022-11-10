Westbrook finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Westbrook was less efficient than he has been recently and also committed a team-high four turnovers, but he nearly notched a double-double with 14 points and nine dimes. Though the Lakers continue to struggle as a team, they at least seem to have resolved early-season issues fitting Westbrook into the game plan by moving him to the bench. Westbrook has played much better as a reserve this season, so head coach Darvin Ham may elect to keep him in a sixth-man role even if LeBron James is forced to miss time with the groin injury he suffered in Wednesday's loss.