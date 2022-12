Westbrook posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 win over the Pistons.

Westbrook led the Lakers bench in scoring while leading the team in assists, finishing one assist shy of a double-double. Westbrook has reached the double-digit scoring mark in four straight games, having tallied at least 10 points and five assists on 17 occasions this year.