Westbrook finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavericks.

On a night when Los Angeles collectively shot just 39.3 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from three-point range, Westbrook was the team's most effective offensive player, leading the way with 28 points and knocking down three of six attempts from beyond the arc. The latter mark continued a recent run of improved shooting from deep, as Westbrook has knocked down multiple triples in four of his past five games and is shooting 40 percent (10-for-25) from three-point range over that span. Westbrook's overall output is down this season, but his numbers look better given the context that he's working out of a reserve role -- over 39 games (all but three coming off the bench), he's averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 assists, 6.4 boards and 1.2 triples across 28.5 minutes per contest.