Westbrook chipped in 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 122-121 win over the Grizzlies.

LeBron James and Ja Morant both posted relatively quiet scoring performances by their standards, and it was Westbrook who carried the mantle as the game's top scorer in the closely contested matchup. Westbrook's 29 points were his most so far this season, and he got to that number with an efficient shooting night that includes a pair of three-pointers in four attempts. Westbrook has scored at least 20 points in six of his past seven games and is shooting a healthy 49.6 percent from the field over that span.