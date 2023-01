Westbrook (finger) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Westbrook is seemingly available Thursday after injuring his finger in Monday's game against Denver. The 34-year-old point guard looks to have found his groove, averaging 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes across his last three outings.