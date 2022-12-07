Head coach Darvin Ham relayed Wednesday that Westbrook will likely maintain a bench role in the evening's game against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook seemed like a candidate to join the starting lineup with LeBron James (ankle), Patrick Beverley (knee) and Anthony Davis (illness) all sitting out, but Ham believes Westbrook operates best within the second unit and will keep him there. That could align Troy Brown, Thomas Bryant and Austin Reaves as starters for the Lakers alongside Denis Schroder and Lonnie Walker on Wednesday.