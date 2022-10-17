Westbrook (hamstring) remains day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook isn't dealing with any structural damage in his left hamstring, but it's still possible that he misses some time to begin the regular season. He participated in Monday's light practice session and will likely go through pregame warmups Tuesday before the Lakers determine his status for their matchup against Golden State.