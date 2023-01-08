Westbrook is probable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets with left foot soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook has consistently received probable tags due to his nagging foot injury but has played in the Lakers' last nine games. The 34-year-old point guard is in good form, averaging 15.6 points, 9.2 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes in his previous five outings.