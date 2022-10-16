Westbrook is considered day-to-day with the sore left hamstring he suffered in Friday's preseason finale agains the Kings, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

An examination revealed no structural damage to Westbrook's hamstring, but the point guard could still be at risk of sitting out Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors. If Westbrook is forced to miss any time, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn would likely be the primary beneficiaries from a minutes standpoint.