Westbrook totaled eight points (2-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Kings.

Westbrook can almost always be counted on to produce some valuable stats, and he led the Lakers with 12 rebounds while tying for the team lead with six assists Wednesday. However, those numbers don't make up for his 2-for-14 shooting line from the field and 0-for-5 mark from three-point range. Westbrook has failed to notch double-digit points in each of his past three contests, and he is shooting an atrocious 20.0 percent from the field over that stretch. In typical Westbrook fashion, he is also averaging 10.0 boards and 8.3 dimes in that span, softening the blow somewhat for fantasy managers.