Westbrook finished Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors with 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Westbrook started for the Lakers, a role that seemed uncertain for many heading into the season. While he ended the night with a decent performance, it was still clear that the roster is a little clunky. As a team, the Lakers shot 10-of-40 from the perimeter, a number that will need to increase should they hope to challenge for the title once again. Despite the chatter regarding Westbrook's role, he remains a solid source of points, rebounds and assists, making him a viable fantasy commodity, albeit one with some pretty obvious flaws.