Westbrook ended with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets.

A triple-double from Westbrook was an almost-nightly event earlier in his career, nut it's been a while since we've seen him hit this milestone. The Lakers seem perfectly happy to bring Westbrook in with the second unit, and despite not starting, he's still logging considerable minutes. His 30 minutes Friday matched his five-game average.