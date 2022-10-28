Westbrook (hamstring) is expected to come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, though if Anthony Davis (back) sits out, the guard may start, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Even if Westbrook starts Friday due to Davis' absence, it appears coach Davin Ham plans to bring the guard off the bench to run the second unit going forward. Westbrook has been awful in three games, shooting 28.9 percent from the field. Fantasy managers hanging onto Westbrook may be encouraged by this news, however, as it may not reduce the guard's minutes much, and it should increase his usage rate.