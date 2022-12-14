Westbrook closed Tuesday's 122-118 overtime loss to Boston with 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Although Westbrook had a stellar line that included a season-high 14 rebounds, he whiffed three jumpers in overtime. The misses turned out to be instrumental in the loss. Westbrook continues to operate from the bench, although he's outscoring starter Patrick Beverley nightly.