Westbrook produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 133-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Westbrook was relatively efficient Saturday, knocking down seven of 15 field-goal attempts after shooting just 29.3 percent over his previous five contests. The improved shooting came with a dramatic drop in peripheral stats, however, as the point guard finished well below his season marks with five rebounds and three assists. Westbrook also tallied no turnovers for the second time in his past three games, so there were both positives and negatives to take from the performance.