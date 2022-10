Westbrook recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Westbrook led the Lakers in bench minutes in Sunday's win, nearly notching his first triple-double of the season. Westbrook led the Lakers second unit in scoring, also finishing with a game-high-tying eight assists which was a season high mark.