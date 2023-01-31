Westbrook closed with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nets.

Though Westbrook came off the bench as usual Monday, he was the de facto offensive centerpiece for Los Angeles with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) out of action. The veteran point guard didn't shoot well, but he put up his usual all-around production, leading the team with 10 assists and chipping in eight boards in addition to his 17 points. Westbrook is an asset in fantasy due to his diverse production across the stat sheet, though his 41.6 percent field-goal rate, 66.4 percent free-throw rate and 3.6 turnovers per game can be hard to stomach.