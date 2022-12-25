Westbrook chipped in with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Westbrook has failed to hit the 20-point mark in four games in a row, and while he continues to be a decent asset off the bench, he's nowhere near the days when he was the most productive fantasy player in The Association by a wide margin. The bench role and the absence of Anthony Davis (foot) have conspired against his fantasy upside and his overall stats.