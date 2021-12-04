Westbrook closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Clippers.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Westbrook, who attempted a season-low eight shots and did not get to the free throw line in 36 minutes of action. Westbrook did hit both of his three-point attempts, however, and he committed just two turnovers -- his fewest in any game since Nov. 19. Westbrook will look to bounce back Tuesday against Boston following three full days off.