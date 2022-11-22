Westbrook (thumb) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Westbrook sustained a thumb injury during Sunday's win over the Spurs and left the arena with a wrap on his hand, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative and will be able to play through the issue Tuesday. He's posted double-doubles in each of his last four appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 11.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game during that time.