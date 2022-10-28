Westbrook is active but will not start Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Westbrook was part of the Lakers' lineup limbo Friday, initially being probable for the matchup before it was released that he would likely come off of the bench unless Anthony Davis (back) was ruled out. However, even with Davis sitting Friday, Westbrook will remain outside of the starting five. Westbrook should see more offensive freedom operating as the primary ball handler with the second unit.