Westbrook (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Westbrook suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, but he's on track to take the court for his squad's regular-season opener. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
