Westbrook informed the Lakers on Tuesday that he'll exercise his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Coming off a disastrous first season in Los Angeles in which he posted his lowest offensive rating (107.5) since his rookie season with Oklahoma City in 2008-09, Westbrook's decision to opt into the final season of his five-year, $206 million deal comes as little surprise. Since Westbrook's bloated contract will likely make trading him elsewhere a challenge, the Lakers appear set to keep him in the fold for the upcoming campaign with the hope that a coaching change can reinvigorate the eight-time All-Star. Westbrook and the Lakers would undoubtedly benefit from better health from his co-stars, as he, LeBron James and Anthony Davis played just 21 games together in 2021-22.