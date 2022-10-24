Westbrook totaled 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook missed nine of his last 11 shot attempts, including four layups. He sat the majority of the fourth quarter as Portland battled back to beat the Lakers. After shooting well in the season's first game, he is just 4-for-26 from the field and has missed all nine of his three-point attempts in the last two contests.