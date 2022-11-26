Westbrook racked up three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 19 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over San Antonio.

Westbrook only played 19 minutes on Friday and struggled shooting the ball. It was only the second time all season the veteran point guard scored in single digits. However, he did still provide some solid value not only with his seven assists, but also with his defensive stats. In 16 games this season, the veteran guard is averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.