Westbrook contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Though he saw a five-game streak of scoring 20-plus points come to an end Wednesday, Westbrook nonetheless finished as Los Angeles' second-leading scorer behind LeBron James (32 points). Westbrook would have continued the 20-plus-point streak if not for a poor night from the charity stripe, but that's about the only complaint his fantasy managers can make, as he rounded out his line with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. The veteran point guard's importance to the Lakers has grown since Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury in mid-December, and since that time Westbrook is averaging 18.4 points, 7.9 assists, 7.4 boards, 1.5 triples and 0.9 steals across 30.0 minutes over 14 contests.