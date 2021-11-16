Westbrook amassed 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to Chicago.

Westbrook wasn't able to convert from beyond the arc, but he was otherwise effective in the loss. The veteran tied for the team lead in rebounds in the contest and led Los Angeles with eight dimes. In the seven games that LeBron James has missed with an abdominal injury, Westbrook has tallied a solid 19.7 points, 8.7 boards, 8.1 dimes, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per contest. James' eventual return could cut into Westbrook's production a bit, but the seasoned point guard should continue to function as a multi-category stat stuffer as he has throughout his career.