Westbrook played 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz, finishing with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Despite LeBron James sitting out the contest with an injured foot, Westbrook once again came off the bench for the Lakers. The veteran point guard continued to flourish in the sixth-man role, finishing second on the team in points while pacing Los Angeles with five assists. Perhaps the most promising aspect of Westbrook's resurgence is his improved shooting -- after making just 28.9 percent of his field-goal tries in three games as a starter, Westbrook has shot 41-of-80 (51.3 percent) as a reserve over his past six contests.