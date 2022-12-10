Westbrook contributed 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Westbrook had a miserable game from the field and shot 28.6 percent in the loss, but he contributed across the board to bring home his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran guard has put up strong numbers for fantasy managers over the last few weeks, averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his last eight matchups.