Westbrook contributed 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime loss to the 76ers.
Westbrook had a miserable game from the field and shot 28.6 percent in the loss, but he contributed across the board to bring home his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran guard has put up strong numbers for fantasy managers over the last few weeks, averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his last eight matchups.
