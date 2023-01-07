Westbrook (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Westbrook continues to deal with left foot soreness but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 21. Over the past eight games, he's averaged 14.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 27.1 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Just misses triple-double•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Will play Friday•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Probable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Approaches triple-double Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Likely to play against Miami•