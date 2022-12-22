Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After two missed games, Westbrook should be back in the fold, which should mean a reduction in Kendrick Nunn's role. In December, Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 8.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes.