Westbrook logged 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 36 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over New York.

He was the only member of the Lakers' second unit to score in double digits, and he had more boards, assists and steals than the rest of the bench combined. Westbrook has found a groove in his new role, and over the last 15 games -- all off the bench -- he's averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes a night.