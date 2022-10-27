Westbrook (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Mike Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Westbrook also missed Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to hamstring issues. The former MVP has struggled mightily this season, shooting just 28.9 percent from the field. If Westbrook does play, it is likely he will replace Austin Reaves from Wednesday's starting lineup.