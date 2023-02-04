Westbrook has been added to the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans as questionable due to a non-COVID illness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After avoiding the initial injury report, it appears Westbrook has picked up a bug overnight that leaves his status in question for Saturday. It comes at an inopportune time for the veteran point guard, who has tallied double-doubled in two of his last three games, but he's not guaranteed to sit at this point. More information on his status should surface ahead of the 6 PM ET opening tipoff.
