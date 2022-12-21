Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Westbrook is questionable Wednesday after missing the previous game due to left foot soreness. Kendrick Nunn saw extended playing time in his absence. Westbrook's next chance to play will be Friday's game versus Charlotte if he can't suit up against Sacramento.
